Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $882.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $856.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $453.28 and a 12 month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

