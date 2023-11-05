Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $89.75

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 7.9 %

AAP stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $189.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

