Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

