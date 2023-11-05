Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $634.08 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

