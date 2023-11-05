Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

