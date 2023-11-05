Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $689,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

