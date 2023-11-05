Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $728,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

