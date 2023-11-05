Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

