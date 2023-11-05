Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

