Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $702,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRCT opened at $33.91 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.63.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

