Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 549 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.94 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

