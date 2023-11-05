Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.