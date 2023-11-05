Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

