Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,067 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

