Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 129 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 102,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 104,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

