Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 651 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCO opened at $331.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $254.00 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

