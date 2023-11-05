Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $879.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,767,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,534,354.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $25,979.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,287.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,275 shares of company stock worth $928,264. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

