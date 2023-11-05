Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Trading Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Cameo Cobalt Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.
Cameo Cobalt Company Profile
Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
