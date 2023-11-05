Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$182.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC set a C$177.00 target price on Canadian Tire and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$191.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.89.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$144.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$131.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$164.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

