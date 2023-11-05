CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.84

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $296,630.20 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,849.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00203594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00686698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00482525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00143902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.