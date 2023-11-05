Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$0.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.44.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

