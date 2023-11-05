Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

