Capital Advantage Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

