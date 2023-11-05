Capital Advantage Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

