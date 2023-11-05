Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.52

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.52 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 78.59 ($0.96). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96), with a volume of 62,073 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 173 ($2.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CAPD
Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
Capital Company Profile
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.