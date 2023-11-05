Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.52

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.52 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 78.59 ($0.96). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96), with a volume of 62,073 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 173 ($2.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.02 million, a PE ratio of 658.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

