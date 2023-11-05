CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 22nd

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 107,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

