CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

