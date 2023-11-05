Cardano 24-Hour Volume Tops $262.38 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and $262.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.29 or 0.05374747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,320,189,327 coins and its circulating supply is 35,254,970,701 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

