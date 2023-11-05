Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.75-$7.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.