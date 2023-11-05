Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of CWST opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,063. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

