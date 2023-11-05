Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

