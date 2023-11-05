Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.