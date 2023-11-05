Cellectis (CLLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

CLLS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

