CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.47.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Shares of CX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 59.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,131 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

