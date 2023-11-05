Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

