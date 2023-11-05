CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CNP stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

