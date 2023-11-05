Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Purchases A$16,920.40 in Stock

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson purchased 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$16,920.40 ($10,777.32).
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Dobson bought 4,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,480.00 ($7,312.10).
- On Friday, September 22nd, Roger Dobson bought 16,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.06 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$48,960.00 ($31,184.71).
- On Monday, September 25th, Roger Dobson bought 5,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,681.53).
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile
CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.
