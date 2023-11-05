Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Purchases A$16,920.40 in Stock

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson purchased 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$16,920.40 ($10,777.32).

Roger Dobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Dobson bought 4,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,480.00 ($7,312.10).

On Friday, September 22nd, Roger Dobson bought 16,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.06 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$48,960.00 ($31,184.71).

On Monday, September 25th, Roger Dobson bought 5,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,681.53).

Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Centuria Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.

Further Reading

