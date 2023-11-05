Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $501.52.

CHTR opened at $420.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day moving average of $389.46. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

