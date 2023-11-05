Christina Stercken Purchases 800 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Christina Stercken bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.10 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of A$16,880.00 ($10,751.59).

Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Christina Stercken purchased 837 shares of Ansell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$22.39 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of A$18,742.10 ($11,937.65).

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

About Ansell

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Ansell’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

