Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. abrdn plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 174,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 15.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 9.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

