Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.