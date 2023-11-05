Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

