Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.