Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 15,976 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

