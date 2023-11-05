Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
