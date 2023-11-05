Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $518.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $405.63 and a 1-year high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.