City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.78. City Developments shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 9,989 shares.

City Developments Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

