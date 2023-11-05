Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.36.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

