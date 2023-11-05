CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $7.64 on Friday. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

