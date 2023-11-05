CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $7.64 on Friday. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.
CLP Company Profile
