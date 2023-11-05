CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CME stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.32. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

